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Tortoise Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 09, 2026 12:42 PM EDT
Tortoise Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

Tortoise have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer to play some North American dates in support of their recently released album "Touch".

They will be kicking off the trek on June 25th in Queens, NY at the Knockdown Center and will wrap up the run of live dates on August 1st in Solana Beach, CA at the Belly Up Tavern.

To celebrate the tour announcement, the band has also shared a video of their 2026 tour lineup (Dan Bitney, James Elkington, John Herndon, Douglas McCombs, and John McEntire) performing "I Set My Face to the Hillside," filmed by Enid Valu at a Munich show earlier this year. Watch that and see the dates below:

June 25 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center (w/ L'Rain)
June 26 - King of Prussia, PA - Concerts Under The Stars
June 27 - Palenville, NY - Follow The Arrow Festival
June 28 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
June 30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
July 1 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
July 2 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Theatre Mainneuve
July 3 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
July 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Skirball Cultural Center
July 31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
August 1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

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