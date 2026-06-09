Tortoise Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

Tortoise have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer to play some North American dates in support of their recently released album "Touch".

They will be kicking off the trek on June 25th in Queens, NY at the Knockdown Center and will wrap up the run of live dates on August 1st in Solana Beach, CA at the Belly Up Tavern.

To celebrate the tour announcement, the band has also shared a video of their 2026 tour lineup (Dan Bitney, James Elkington, John Herndon, Douglas McCombs, and John McEntire) performing "I Set My Face to the Hillside," filmed by Enid Valu at a Munich show earlier this year. Watch that and see the dates below:

June 25 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center (w/ L'Rain)

June 26 - King of Prussia, PA - Concerts Under The Stars

June 27 - Palenville, NY - Follow The Arrow Festival

June 28 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

June 30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

July 1 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

July 2 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Theatre Mainneuve

July 3 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

July 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Skirball Cultural Center

July 31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

August 1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

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