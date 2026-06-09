Wage War Recruit We Came As Romans, Varials, and Cane Hill For Emergency Broadcast Tour

Wage War have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for their headlining Emergency Broadcast Tour that will feature support from We Came As Romans, Varials, and Cane Hill.

The U.S. trek will be kicking off on October 25th in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theatre and is scheduled to wrap up on November 24th in Orlando, FL at the Hard Rock Live.

Pre-sale and VIP packages are available today, Tuesday, June 9, at 12pm ET local time through Thursday, June 11 at 10pm local time. General on-sale tickets are set for Friday, June 12 at 10am ET.

WAGE WAR ON TOUR:

WITH WE CAME AS ROMANS, VARIALS, + CANE HILL:

10/25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

10/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

10/30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

11/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

11/3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

11/6 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/7 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/11 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11/16 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

11/17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

11/18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

11/20 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

11/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

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