Wage War Recruit We Came As Romans, Varials, and Cane Hill For Emergency Broadcast Tour

Wage War have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for their headlining Emergency Broadcast Tour that will feature support from We Came As Romans, Varials, and Cane Hill.
The U.S. trek will be kicking off on October 25th in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theatre and is scheduled to wrap up on November 24th in Orlando, FL at the Hard Rock Live.
Pre-sale and VIP packages are available today, Tuesday, June 9, at 12pm ET local time through Thursday, June 11 at 10pm local time. General on-sale tickets are set for Friday, June 12 at 10am ET.
WAGE WAR ON TOUR:
WITH WE CAME AS ROMANS, VARIALS, + CANE HILL:
10/25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
10/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
10/30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
11/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
11/3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
11/6 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
11/7 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11/8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
11/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/11 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/16 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
11/17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
11/18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
11/20 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
11/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
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