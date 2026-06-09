Watch lolitslea's 'Burnout!! Burnout!!' Video

Neon pop punk star lolitslea have premiered a music video for her new single "Burnout!! Burnout!!" and announced that she will be releasing her sophomore album, "RollerCoaster" on September 15th.

Lea had this to say about the album, "RollerCoaster Tycoon is not only an iconic computer game from the early 2000s, it's a way of life. If I had to describe my life's anthem or pick a "soundtrack to my life", this would be it, I wrote it! Life is a rollercoaster (cliche). You can become a part of my chaos, but if you can't handle it, there's the door!"

She added this about the new single and video, "Often as artists, we have to work multiple jobs to be able to pursue a career in music. The universe is always saying "get some rest and make sure you sleep at night, but then wake up and work a 9-5.. and then a 5-9" (oh wait, I guess I technically said that!) I walked into my writing session that day with heavy eyelids and a fast heart rate, leading to us writing 'BURNOUT!! BURNOUT!!'"

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