Cinema Stereo Release' Now We Feel Special' Video

Nashville rockers Cinema Stereo have released a music video for their brand new single, "Now We Feel Special," which is a preview of their forthcoming album that is set to arrive in October.
"Now We Feel Special is heavily inspired by our indie rock influences," says Cinema Stereo's lead singer, bassist, and keyboardist, Ian Rayha. "We wanted to channel the sounds of Vampire Weekend and Two Door Cinema Club but make it rock. We always try to follow what excites us. From the moment Sebastian played the opening riff, we knew it had to be a Cinema Stereo song.
"The lyrics tell the story of two people who enter each other's lives to save one another. We have always liked the idea that certain people are meant to cross our path-that the universe has a way of introducing new characters into our lives when we need them most, helping us to grow, heal, and move forward. In many ways, the marriage between the lyrics and the music feels just as destined as the relationship between the characters in the song."
The single also sets the stage for the band's first-ever UK Headline Tour, which will see them take to the road across the UK throughout November and December. See their upcoming dates here
Watch Cinema Stereo's 'So Sorry, My Dear' Video
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