Queen's Roger Taylor Shares 'Come On Summer (It's Party Time)' To Announce New Album

Queen icon Roger Taylor has shared his new solo single "Come On Summer (It's Party Time)". The track comes from his just announced new album "Violence Insane In A Beautiful World", which will be released on September 18th.

From the official announcement: The new single "Come On Summer (It's Party Time)"features performance by The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo, South Africa, who first came to prominence for their incredible Zulu-language translation of Bohemian Rhapsody.

VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD is Roger's seventh album in a solo career stretching back to 1977 and is his first since 2021's critically and fan-acclaimed top 3 album OUTSIDER. To celebrate the release of the new record, Roger will be going on the road in the UK, and fans who pre-order the album will have exclusive first access to tickets. These will be Roger's only UK shows in 2026.

While not a concept record, VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD does have an overarching theme, as Roger explains, "There is a theme, you know, it's in the title really, what a beautiful world we live in, don't f*** it up. There seems to be all this insanity at the moment. The violence in the world seems to be as bad as it ever was, at any point, and certainly in my lifetime. It's just horrific, a lot of insane violence. And we do seem to be f***ing up the world, plastics in the sea, you know, and all these awful wars everywhere and hatred born of different religions."

However, the tone of the album is hopeful as Roger says, "It's a beautiful world, you know. And kindness is very important, I think, it seems to be forgotten quite a lot. So, that is basically the sort of underlying theme."

Roger wrote, with the exception of an exquisite cover of JEALOUS GUY, which he describes as "one of the greatest, ballads ever written", produced, sang and performed all the songs on VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD himself, with help from long-time collaborator Joshua J.Macrae, members of his live band and on three extraordinary tracks, The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo, South Africa. Speaking about their contributions, Roger says, "I was really happy when I became aware of this amazing South African choir, who sing in Zulu. They're just wonderful. They did the most incredible cover version of Bohemian Rhapsody, and it's fabulous. I couldn't believe it when I saw it. So, we suddenly had the bright idea of asking them to sing on some of the tracks, which they did, and I think it's transformed those songs. It gives them a whole new dimension. I'm really thrilled with their work on that."

While Roger was finishing the artwork for the album, there was a cosmic coincidence: Artemis II, on its mission to the dark side of the Moon, also photographed Earth from a distance. The report from the Queen fans at NASA in Houston about the sleeve is that "everyone liked it and thought it was definitely kismet." Of the cover, Roger comments, "Well, the cover is really the story of the lead song, which is A Beautiful World, and it's really an old idea, but in a way, it's just written from the view of an alien in a spacecraft literally orbiting the world and thinking how beautiful it is. On close observation, he sees there's problems, there's infection, all the violence and horrors that occur, and then there's a list of all the great things about the earth. It's really rather strange because it was done before we got those wonderful pictures from Artemis II." He continues, "NASA approves! They're very nice people. We've been there. Obviously. Brian knows them very well. We went whilst we were on tour in Houston. We had a fantastic tour of the whole NASA site. It's quite something just to be sitting in the control room with all these guys and screens, and they're actually talking to the space station, controlling it. Yeah, hell of a thing."

Roger's solo work never shied away from political statements and tracks on the album, such as CHUMP, speak for themselves. Does he feel optimistic about the state of the world? "To be honest, no, with Nigel Garage (sic) looming, no. My wife says she's leaving the country if he gets in, and I don't blame her. It's like Trump, really. You can't believe how popular he was. I'm not sure he's quite as popular now, people are finally coming to their senses, but I can't believe how popular Farage, who is intrinsically a horrible man, is, but he's a populist, demagogue, politician appealing to the lowest sort of ideals."

As throughout his solo career, VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD embraces a multitude of styles and sounds "I like the idea of eclecticism. I like the idea of different things, you know? I mean, the great example being the Beatles. I always thought that their albums were very eclectic, especially the later albums from Revolver onwards. You never knew what the next track was going to be, and it was totally different to the track before it. We always tried to do that in Queen. We tried to make a lot of different things and fearlessly tread where no sane man would. Yeah, I think people are really going to like the surreal stuff."

A new album often leads to talk of a new tour "I mean, do people want to see me live? I would hope some would. I thought I'd put a toe in the water, and so we're going to do about 6 or 7 dates in the UK. You know, I don't want to play clubs. I certainly won't be playing arenas." So, what about the band? "Well, it's the band I'd put together for the Outsider Tour, they are fabulous."

Does Roger still think of himself as a musician rather than a drummer? "Well, I guess so. Yeah. I mean, I've always been singing with Queen, you know? Fred used to push his voice hard, he'd often dip down very expertly, and I'd take the higher line. That doesn't mean he's lost his love for being behind the drumkit "Oh, yeah, I love it. I love playing the drums. Well. I'm obviously a bit older now, and I couldn't thrash them like my son Rufus Tiger. He is one hell of a drummer."

The VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD tour, Roger's only UK dates of the year, opens in Newcastle on 21stSeptember, and fans who pre-order the album will receive exclusive first access to tickets. Roger's extraordinary band will feature keyboardist Spike Edney, supporting drummer Tyler Warren, multi-instrumentalist Tina Keys, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Christian Mendoza on guitar. The tour will then visit Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, Swansea, and the legendary Roundhouse in London, where Roger has performed before, as a guest of Foo Fighters, back in 2011.

ROGER TAYLOR

VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD

VINYL

SIDE ONE

A Beautiful World - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

Violence Insane

What Really Matters

Don't Photograph Food

I See You Now

SIDE TWO

Chump

Spit In His Eye

Jealous Guy*

Come On Summer (It's Party Time) - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise) - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

CD

A Beautiful World - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

Violence Insane

What Really Matters

Don't Photograph Food

I See You Now

Chump

Spit In His Eye

Jealous Guy*

Come On Summer (It's Party Time) - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise) - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

Produced by Roger Taylor & Joshua J. Macrae

All songs written by Roger Taylor except *John Lennon

ROGER TAYLOR

ROGER TAYLOR TOUR SEPTEMBER

ONLY UK DATES IN 2026

21st Newcastle O2 City Hall

22nd Edinburgh Usher Hall

24th Birmingham The Alexandra

25th Manchester Opera House

28th London Roundhouse

29th Swansea Building Society Arena

Fans who pre-order any format of Roger Taylor's forthcoming album Violence Insane In A Beautiful World via the official store between Wednesday 10 June at 11am BST and Saturday 13 June at 11:59pm BST will receive exclusive access to an early ticket pre-sale for Roger Taylor's newly announced tour dates. Pre-sale codes will be distributed via email on Sunday 14 June, ahead of the pre-sale opening at 10am BST on Monday 15 June until 23:59 on Tuesday 16 June. General ticket sale opens at 10am BST on Wednesday 17 June. Early access ticket pre-sale is available to customers with a UK billing address only.

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