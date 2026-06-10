Singled Out: The Steve Bardwil Band's Scarecrow Dreams

The Steve Bardwil Band recently released the Bob Dylan inspired "Scarecrow Dreams" from their forthcoming album Stardust in Disguise (out July 17), and to celebrate we asked Steve to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

After watching the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, I was inspired to write some new songs and started thinking about things I might write about. Shortly thereafter I woke up in the middle of the night with the words "Scarecrow in the Field and rabbits on the run" looping in my head. As I sometimes do when I get crazy thoughts while sleeping, I got up and wrote them down. When I woke up that morning, I had no memory of those scarecrow words that had come to me until I saw them written down.

I wondered... "is there a song here?" and I immediately thought of the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz remembering that he wanted to have a brain. I asked myself... what would the Scarecrow in a new song want? Then I thought of Pinocchio and thought this scarecrow wants to become a person, he wants to be alive. Then I came upon the idea that the song could be about a guy and a girl, both looking to find love, start their journey together in a field with a scarecrow who dreams of being alive... and that night all their dreams come true.

Speaking of Bob Dylan, after watching A Complete Unknown, I wanted to watch and listen to more Bob Dylan, I watched the Bob Dylan Rolling Thunder Review film, which featured Scarlet Rivera, and her violin playing on songs such as Dylan's "Hurricane" blew me away! I thought, "how cool would it be to have Scarlet play on a new song I had written about a scarecrow?" and low and behold a week later I was performing at a charity event and there she was playing the same event. That evening, I asked Scarlet if she would be interested in playing on a track for our upcoming album Stardust In Disguise and the rest is history."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch the video for yourself below or stream the song here

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