.

Watch MADBALL's 'Tethered' Video

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 10, 2026 2:29 PM EDT
Watch MADBALL's 'Tethered' Video

NYHC icons MADBALL has unleashed a music video for their new single "Tethered". The track comes from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Not Your Kingdom, which is set to be released on July 24th.

Nuclear Blast shared these details: Seamlessly bridging the gap between old-school grit and the modern heavy music landscape, MADBALL remains an unrivaled force. Not Your Kingdom pairs the band's trademark tales of street survival with a deeper, introspective edge, cementing the fact that hardcore still runs deep in their veins.

MADBALL has unleashed their second single, 'Tethered.' The track serves as an unapologetic, deeply personal reflection on everything the band represents. Dissecting pivotal moments from both past and present, frontman Freddy Cricien proclaims: "I'm bound to all the things / That I've done and seen / Tethered to everything / All the good the bad / That made me." Delivering the classic, high-octane groove that serves as the genre's lifeblood, the track is paired with a music video directed by Freddy Cricien and Dave Causa who handled filming-a visual love letter to the streets of New York City where the band first took root.

Freddy Cricien comments, "'Tethered' is the opening song on the record and that's ironic because it's one of the last ones written for the album. I love the vibe, very bouncy groovy NYHC that really transported me back to the 90's - hence the lyrics/theme. To my ears, it has a "nostalgic" feel but still manages to come across as something new for us! Made sense for it to be the second single to demonstrate the diversity of the album - the whole thing is a story, a ride of sorts and this one as the opener really sets a good pace sonically and lyrically."

Related Stories
Watch MADBALL's 'Tethered' Video

Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup

Norma Jean, Madball, Oceano Lead Kentucky Irate Fest Lineup

News > MADBALL

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more

Day In Country

Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more

Day In Pop

BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Latest News

Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single

The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video

SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'

Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis

Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'

The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'

Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'

Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover