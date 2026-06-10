Watch MADBALL's 'Tethered' Video

NYHC icons MADBALL has unleashed a music video for their new single "Tethered". The track comes from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Not Your Kingdom, which is set to be released on July 24th.
Nuclear Blast shared these details: Seamlessly bridging the gap between old-school grit and the modern heavy music landscape, MADBALL remains an unrivaled force. Not Your Kingdom pairs the band's trademark tales of street survival with a deeper, introspective edge, cementing the fact that hardcore still runs deep in their veins.
MADBALL has unleashed their second single, 'Tethered.' The track serves as an unapologetic, deeply personal reflection on everything the band represents. Dissecting pivotal moments from both past and present, frontman Freddy Cricien proclaims: "I'm bound to all the things / That I've done and seen / Tethered to everything / All the good the bad / That made me." Delivering the classic, high-octane groove that serves as the genre's lifeblood, the track is paired with a music video directed by Freddy Cricien and Dave Causa who handled filming-a visual love letter to the streets of New York City where the band first took root.
Freddy Cricien comments, "'Tethered' is the opening song on the record and that's ironic because it's one of the last ones written for the album. I love the vibe, very bouncy groovy NYHC that really transported me back to the 90's - hence the lyrics/theme. To my ears, it has a "nostalgic" feel but still manages to come across as something new for us! Made sense for it to be the second single to demonstrate the diversity of the album - the whole thing is a story, a ride of sorts and this one as the opener really sets a good pace sonically and lyrically."
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