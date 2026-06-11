Singled Out: Clyde the Band's S.O.L.

Los Angeles indie rockers Clyde the Band just released their new single "S.O.L." and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The idea for "S.O.L" came very fast. It's one of those songs that just kind of flowed out. The entire process probably took around 30 minutes, but the production process took much longer. We had the ideas of vocal layering and strings down, but didn't necessarily know how to execute our ideas.

This is where our friend and co-producer Joey MacMahan came in. Our drummer Jesse met Joey while wasted at a bar, and little did we know this interaction would lead to us working on a whole album with him in his home studio. Joey introduced us to many studio musicians who would play on our album, including the incredibly talented Connor Vance.

Even though the writing of "S.O.L" was fast, taking the time to thoroughly add different elements turned it into one of our most complex and mature songs.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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