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Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire

By Keavin Wiggins | Published: Jun 13, 2026 5:18 PM EDT
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British EmpireSocial media capture

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has come along from his humble beginnings in post-war Birmingham. His latest accomplishment is being made an MBE (Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire) in the King's Birthday Honors for his services to music as well as charity.

Tony had this to say about the honor, "What an unbelievable honour to receive an MBE! Music has been my life and I've been very lucky to share this journey with many amazing people and fans, and I'm very grateful for all the support along the way.

"It's been a privilege doing something I love and then to see that music connect with so many over the years. And, to be able to help raise money for charities close to my heart has meant the world to me.

"Thank you, Tony (MBE!)"

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