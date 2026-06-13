Def Leppard Share 'Rejoice' Performance From Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a pro-shot live video of "Rejoice" from the band's 2026 Las Vegas residency. The footage of the band's newest single was filmed during the "Def Leppard Live At Caesars Palace: The Las Vegas Residency" series earlier this year.
"This song's been an amazing journey from concept to conclusion," says Joe Elliott. "I said to Phil [Collen] one day, 'I've got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?' And he said, 'As it happens, yes I do.'"
"I had this riff, this idea for a song a while ago actually," explains Collen, "so when Joe came to me I created this drum loop based with a tribal sound and it fit perfectly with this other arrangement I had. I sent it to Joe and it was like magic - he sang straight over the top of it. And that's how the song was formed.
"Then we gave it to Ronan [McHugh] who'd done a proper drum loop with different sounds. It all started gelling and just sounded like a powerful chant. We love it. It's hard rock for us. It's got a bit more of an 'oomph' than stuff we've been doing for a while. It's kind of magical."
Get more details and stream "Rejoice" live from Las Vegas here.
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