'Everything Is Fine' For Movements With New Visualizer

So Cal rockers Movements have delivered a visualizer video for their new single "Everything Is Fine". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Happier Now", that will arrive on September 4 via Fearless Records.

From the announcement: Movements are known for discordant, angular post-hardcore but on the moody and mercurial "Everything Is Fine," the band shows off its ability craft the kind of beautiful melodies that linger for days and that directly request that you sing along. It's a cerebral and contemplative post-punk anthem.

When singer Patrick Miranda sings, "Everything is fine," you are left to wonder: Is it, though? That's the beauty of Movements and their new album, Happier Now. It will make you think, all the while nodding your head along to the groove.

""Everything Is Fine' is one of those songs that took a while to get right," shares Miranda. "It went through multiple different versions before we landed on this one, and it ended up being one of my favorite choruses on the record. It's a song about anxiety, and I think fans of the earlier Movements subject matter will really enjoy this one."

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