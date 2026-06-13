Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact' With New Single and Visualizer

Fit For A King have shared a brand new single entitled "Blood Pact". The song follows the release of the group's eighth studio album, "Lonely God", last summer.
"'Blood Pact' is a song that, unfortunately, has become more relevant as time goes on," explains vocalist Ryan Kirby. "It's about how the decisions of people in power affect the rest of us. And how as a human race, we face the reality of destruction, even when it's not the majority making the decision."
The song arrives ahead of FFAK's summer tour with Motionless in White, which kicks off July 14 and runs through August 15. FFAK will remain on the road through 2026 and into 2027. The band will embark on a headline run of Latin America in October and then head to Australia with Beartooth in January.
FIT FOR A KING ON TOUR:
WITH MOTIONLESS IN WHITE:
7/14 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
7/16 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
7/18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
7/21 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
7/22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7/25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
7/28 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
7/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
7/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
8/1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
8/4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
8/5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
8/7 - Sandy, UT - Beddy's Plaza at America First Field
8/9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
8/12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
8/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
8/15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
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