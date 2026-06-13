Goose Stream New Album and 'Good Times - End Times' Video

Goose have released their brand new genre-bending sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, along with a music video for the song "Good Times // End Times". Here is the official announcement:

BIG MODERN! is Goose's third full-length studio release in just over a year-a trio of records with a throughline that charts the band's musical and personal evolutions. Unlike the last two records, which included tracks spanning Goose's musical career, the world of BIG MODERN! is an offering rooted firmly in the moment.

A project born out of the band's newfound creative and collaborative freedom. The record opens up a new, future-facing era for the band, introducing 15 tracks that showcase the group's musical versatility and range. BIG MODERN! weaves effortlessly through heartland rock piano ballads, accented orchestral jazz interludes, and 80's-influenced high-octane synth rock. BIG MODERN! highlights the musical evolution of the four-piece, built on the back of Goose's improvisational prowess.

The album beckons listeners with high-energy pop grooves and searing guitar riffs. These highs are punctuated by their musical counterparts. BIG MODERN!'s genre-bending orchestration moves between haunting, driving distortion and gorgeous choral harmonies.

"Initially, there was no idea of writing an album around BIG MODERN! with a thematic throughline," says Goose's Rick Mitarotonda. But initial concepts, first hatched in the writing of 2025's Everything Must Go, opened the door to a fresh world. "Ideas kept unraveling in real time as we were working on it. It was so organic we just kept following the thread." What began then, almost plaintively, in Everything Must Go gave way to the boisterous doomscroll touchstone of BIG MODERN!

Among many highlights of BIG MODERN! is the propulsive new single, "Good Times // End Times," available everywhere now. An anthem for an apocalypse that never quite arrives, the upbeat rocker is elusive, constantly shapeshifting between the peaks and valleys of experience before dissolving into choruses of uncertainty, propelled by a doomsday-clock metronome. An official music video directed by Will Thresher is now on YouTube.

"Thematically, it's at the heart of this strange duality we've been exploring," says Mitarotonda. "Intense beauty and deep gratitude right alongside real horrors. Moments of ecstasy that butt up against inner darkness and dread. And it's all happening in this environment that blurs the lines. How much of what you see and feel is real and your own, and how much is this amplified projection coming from a million other inputs? It was fun to immerse in that musically, riding in the buoyancy of this experience we're all having, until those flashes of questioning and doubt inevitably seep up to the surface."

BIG MODERN! also includes such intoxicating new tracks as "Torero" and the rapturous "Good2B," both available everywhere now. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "groovy and discombobulated...a vintage Goose jam," "Good2B" is shaping up as an early summer sensation, leaping this week from #10 to #7 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide - the #2 biggest gainer behind only The Rolling Stones on the current Mediabase chart. The track first arrived earlier this spring following an array of cryptic teases, including a hilarious video posted to social media starring Emmy Award-nominated actor Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, The Office, Girls), who then accompanied Goose as they sat courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at NYC's Madison Square Garden. Lacy sat between the four band members, each of whom wore bright yellow hoodies spelling out "FACE" - a key lyrical component of their fan favorite song, "Big Modern!" The teaser video and MSG appearance capped off two weeks of speculation inspired by guerrilla marketing in major US cities featuring the words "BIG MODERN!" along with a BIGMODERN.com website displaying Morse code for mysterious phrases and interactive messaging based on Goose fans' thoughts across social media.

"As I see it, all these ideas we've been playing with are an absurdist reflection of the confusion of existing in today's world," Mitarotonda recently told Rolling Stone. "Over-stated guerrilla marketing campaign with zero context or direct connection to anything, video of a five-minute rant from an unhinged executive, showing up at an NBA game in ridiculous sweatsuits...The album is a dispatch from interesting times, without judgment or superiority. We're all in it the same - the exhilarating, disorienting experience of constantly being so 'connected'. The overstimulating, high-resolution world of content streaming directly into your brain, in real time, all the time. Synthetic, prepackaged human emotion on demand for your entertainment. The nightly doomscroll bliss. The relentless worship of the projection of an image of self to the world. Identity as a brand. Your FACE... on your FACE. Somehow, more becomes less. Something is lost, but we're not totally sure what it is. It's awesome, and it's terrifying."

Stream/Purchase Big Modern here and watch the new video below:

Related Stories

Goose Stream New Album and 'Good Times - End Times' Video

Goose Announce Fall Tour

Goose Announce Hi-Fi Listening Events For New Album

Goose Share New Song 'Torero' From Immersive New Studio Album

News > Goose