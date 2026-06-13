Metallica Rock 'Battery' In Frankfurt

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1986 classic, "Battery", from the first of two recent nights in Frankfurt, Germany. The band is also sharing video of a performance of the title track to "72 Seasons" from the first Frankfurt event.

The opening track from "Master Of Puppets" was featured during the group's 15 song-set at the city's Deutsche Bank Park, where they were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose.

Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies in the region.

Metallica are touring across Europe this summer ahead of hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall. Watch the "Battery" performance below and "72 Seasons" here

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