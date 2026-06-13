Motorhead Preview Expanded 'Kiss Of Death' Reissue

(hennemusic) Motorhead are sharing a preview of the expanded 20th anniversary edition of its 2006 album, "Kiss Of Death", ahead of its release on July 3 via BMG.

The band are streaming a version of "Be My Baby" as captured live during a 2007 appearance at Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands; the full performance is featured in the 2026 set - available on vinyl for the first time, while the CD edition presents three additional bonus tracks.

Driven by Lemmy's unmistakable growl, backed by Phil Campbell's blistering guitar work and Mikkey Dee's razor-sharp precision drumming, "Kiss of Death" - their 18th studio album - picks up exactly where 2004's "Inferno" left off: it's Motorhead doing what they do best: loud, fast, and relentless.

Leaning into the heavier edge of their sound, the album also features guest appearances from Mike Inez (Alice in Chains) and C.C. DeVille (Poison), and delivers standout cuts like Sucker, Trigger, and the fan-favourite "God Was Never On Your Side."

Marking its 20th anniversary, this new edition sees the album newly half-speed mastered from the original tapes, with fresh liner notes from Classic Rock's Dave Ling paying tribute to the contribution of the legendary Phil Campbell following his recent sad passing.

Get more details and stream a 2007 live version of "Be My Baby" here.

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