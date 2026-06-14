Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies

Former Senses Fail star Zack Roach has passed away, according to a social media post from the group's frontman Buddy Nielsen. A cause of death was not revealed in the statement.
Nielsen shared, "Yesterday, Zack Roach, who played guitar for Senses Fail from like 2009 until about 2016, was a part of like 'Renacer' era and 'Pull The Thorns From Your Heart' - wrote a lot of the songs on those two records - and yeah, he passed away.
"So super sad, sending love out to his family - he had two children. And you know, just super sad to hear it and send good vibes their way. I think there's a meal train they're doing, I'll post about it if I get any other information for anyone that knew him and loved him."
He added: "We lost one of the most talented and kindest people I have ever know. RIP to Zack, he was also one of the most hilarious people so I'm sure he's laughing at me tagging is insta name @cruisethewang I love you. Please say hi to my Mom she always loved you so much. Sending love out to his children and @shaila_roach"
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