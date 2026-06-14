Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album

Staind are streaming a performance video of their big hit "It's Been Awhile", which comes from their forthcoming "Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album" that is set to be released on August 21st.

"Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album" will feature live performance of each of the 13 songs that appeared on the band's blockbuster 2001 album "Break The Cycle".

The band will also be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album this fall when they launch the Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour that will feature Seether as direct support, as well as special guests Hoobastank, and Hinder as openers.

Frontman Aaron Lewis said of the trek, "25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special. I'm looking forward to going out with these guys. It's like one big family reunion!"

Guitarist Mike Mushok added, "Hard to believe it's been 25 years. I look back on those times as one of the highlights of my career and feel very fortunate to still be doing this. I look forward to hitting the road and celebrating with good friends what was a career defining album for us. I hope you can join us on this celebration."

Tue Sep 08 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 10 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Fri Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Mon Sep 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Sep 16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Sep 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat Sep 19 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (No Hoobastank)

Thu Sep 24 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sat Sep 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 27 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Sep 29 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Oct 01 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sat Oct 03 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live

Wed Oct 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 09 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 10 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Tue Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Oct 16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sat Oct 17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Mon Oct 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center +

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