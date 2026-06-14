Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album

Staind are streaming a performance video of their big hit "It's Been Awhile", which comes from their forthcoming "Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album" that is set to be released on August 21st.
"Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album" will feature live performance of each of the 13 songs that appeared on the band's blockbuster 2001 album "Break The Cycle".
The band will also be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album this fall when they launch the Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour that will feature Seether as direct support, as well as special guests Hoobastank, and Hinder as openers.
Frontman Aaron Lewis said of the trek, "25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special. I'm looking forward to going out with these guys. It's like one big family reunion!"
Guitarist Mike Mushok added, "Hard to believe it's been 25 years. I look back on those times as one of the highlights of my career and feel very fortunate to still be doing this. I look forward to hitting the road and celebrating with good friends what was a career defining album for us. I hope you can join us on this celebration."
Tue Sep 08 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 10 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
Fri Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Sep 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Mon Sep 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Sep 16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Fri Sep 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat Sep 19 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Mon Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (No Hoobastank)
Thu Sep 24 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Sat Sep 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sun Sep 27 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Sep 29 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Thu Oct 01 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sat Oct 03 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live
Wed Oct 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 09 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 10 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Tue Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Oct 16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Sat Oct 17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Mon Oct 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center +
Aaron Lewis Announces New Album 'Give My Country Back'
Aaron Lewis Announces New Single 'Give My Country Back'
Staind Announce Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour
Aaron Lewis Launching 2026 'American Tour'
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts- Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani- Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies
Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album
Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'
The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal
Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'
Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album
Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'
Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'