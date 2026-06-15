AC/DC Star Fuels Jimi Zolo's New Song 'R U Rock'

Jimi Zolo has released his brand new single called "R U Rock" that features a guest drum performance by AC/DC's Matt Laug and was recorded by producer Marc DeSisto recently at Mix LA Studio D in Tarzana, CA.

The video features Jimi Zolo on guitar and lead vocals, with Dan Mcnay on bass and Andy Galeon on drums. It was produced by Brent Turner and WayRad Media "We kept the video organic and straightforward like the tune," stated Zolo.

Zolo said of the new song "I thought it was high time to record some tunes I've been writing. I hope the fans love it like we do." Watch the video below:

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