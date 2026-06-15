KISS Giving Fan Club Early Access To Rare MTV Unplugged Footage

KISS have announced that they are giving members of their fan club, the KISS Army, access to rare content from their MTV Unplugged concert via KISSOnline before it becomes available on YouTube to the public throughout the week as part of their celebrating of the 30th anniversary of the concert and release.

Here are the official details: The campaign celebrates the historic Unplugged show that led to the reunion of Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons, and Paul Stanley. In addition to unveiling the footage, KISS are celebrating the 30th anniversary with the release of two limited edition vinyl records - available exclusively through the KISS online store. Sign up for KISSOnline to access the exclusive content here, with KISS Army VIP being the first to purchase the anniversary products.

With KISSOnline and its various exclusive offerings, KISS continues to lead the charge on the frontlines of fan engagement initiatives. KISS has consistently dedicated themselves to fostering unique experiences for fan interaction within the dedicated KISS Army community. The innovative platform frequently provides new and exploratory ways for the fanbase to connect with the world of KISS. Additionally, KISS will be hosting another fan-focused initiative later this year with their second KISS Kruise event in Las Vegas in November. A follow-up to last year's successful event, the weekend will include a jam-packed program of exclusive activations, Q&As and performances.

More information regarding the limited-edition vinyl releases and tracklisting are below:

DELUXE 2LP PICTURE DISC: Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the triumphant reunion of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss & Ace Frehley alongside Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer at the 1996 MTV Unplugged performance with the Deluxe 2LP Picture Disc vinyl edition. Newly packaged in a first-ever premium gatefold jacket wrapped in silver-foil paper with expanded unreleased photos and a brand-new double-sided poster. Super limited to 1,000 units worldwide and exclusively available on KISS online store.

PREMIUM 2LP COLOR VINYL: Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the triumphant reunion of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss & Ace Frehley alongside Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer at the 1996 MTV Unplugged performance with the Premium 2LP Yellow & Red swirled color vinyl edition. Newly packaged in a first-ever gatefold jacket featuring embossed details with expanded unreleased photos and a brand-new single-sided poster. Limited edition.

Tracklist:

LP 1 - Side A:

Comin' Home

Plaster Caster

Goin' Blind

Do You Love Me

LP 1 - Side B:

Domino

Sure Know Something

A World Without Heroes

Rock Bottom

LP 2 - Side C:

See You Tonite

I Still Love You

Every Time I Look At You

2,000 Man

LP 2 - Side D:

Beth

Nothin' To Lose

Rock And Roll All Nite

Got To Choose

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