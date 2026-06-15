Skindred's Benji Webbe Fuels James Kennedy and The Underdogs' 'Revolution'

South Wales alt-rocker James Kennedy and The Underdogs have recruited Skindred's Benji Webbe to lay down guest vocals on their brand new single "Revolution."

The song is the second preview from the group's forthcoming album "Rebel", which will be released in October. Konic Records shared these details: 'Revolution' is the first new release to feature Benji since Skindred's recent Number One triumph in the UK Official Album Charts for their latest album, 'You Got This'.

Taking a different tone to The Underdogs' bouncy, punky first single, 'Us and Them' (released in April), 'Revolution' is darker, heavier, and brings the growl back out of Benji. The song is a play on words, alternating between Kennedy's disdain with the revolving nature of our social struggles going round and round in revolution and Benji's brutal call to arms for a literal Revolution.

It's not the first time the two singers have shared a microphone. Kennedy has previously joined Skindred onstage at the Beautiful Days festival, covering the Jacoby Shaddix vocal part of their classic song, 'Warning'. However, this fresh collaboration cooks up a whole new melting pot of styles, mixing alt-rock and Nu Metal with Benji's trademark Ragga Rock stylings.

The Underdogs recently began airing the song at their live shows, with Rock News UK describing it as "an absolute beast".

Singer James Kennedy described working with Benji: "To sit and watch Benji do his thing in the studio was an absolute privilege. The man's talent is mountainous. Everything you hear on the song was one-take, no rehearsal, no preparation. He just pressed record and went for it. Then he made us tea. To witness such an avalanche of talent at work was a real honour."

Benji Webbe, Skindred: "James Kennedy and The Underdogs are the dogs bollox and I was totally down to get involved and spit some venom on this uncompromising groove, powerful piece of music and a call to unite. No, we will not lose to them! You're goddamn right!"

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