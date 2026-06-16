Dime GuitarZ Officially Launched

In Dime We Trust have announced the launch of Dime GuitarZ, which is the Exclusive Home Of Official Dimebag Darrell Guitars from the late legendary Pantera guitarist.

Adrenaline sent over these details: The company is a collaboration between legendary guitar designer/builder Dean Zelinsky and Rita Haney, AKA "DimebagzHag," lifetime partner and steward of Dime's legacy.

Rita Haney: "The mission is simple. To build the guitars Dimebag Darrell would be playing today. There seems to be a misconception that Dime had a relationship with the Dean Guitars of today. It simply isn't true...Darrell never had a relationship with them. He was killed three weeks after signing the deal. He had a relationship with Dean Zelinsky. He went there because DZ brought him there, that was Dime's only relationship. Dean Zelinsky built the beloved guitars he played including the Dean From Hell. That is who Dime wanted building his guitars and he stated that many times throughout his notes. In this case, imitation isn't flattery, it's a crime! Dime played Dean Zelinsky's MLs when he had braces on his teeth and he died with one in his arms. Dime's innovation for tech, his love and trust of DZ's brilliance, THIS is what the direction of this company is, to fulfill those wishes."

Coming from another important asset for this company - Grady "Dragon" Champion: "What can I say about my passion for all things Dime... he brought me into his world, taught me everything he liked and everything his sound was about. It all started with the guitars! The most important part was the guitar, and how it felt to him. I am honored to help bring Dime's feel to these, plus to continue in that innovative spirit.. Dime would be proud.. This is my purpose!"

The first models to be introduced is the line of the highly sought-after Culprits. Dime Fans know it as one of his earliest creations originally produced in very limited numbers, establishing Darrell as a Guitar Designer.

The Culprit, while underplayed in the past, is being debuted in several Dimebag Darrell signature paint schemes including Dime Slime, Dime Bolt, Black Jack and more. The USA Culprits will possess much of Dean Zelinsky's technology including laser engraved snakeskin bodies and his patented Z-Glide Neck.

Z-Glide is a laser process Dean Zelinsky developed to reduce friction by strategically removing much of the necks surface. As Zelinsky puts it, "we remove 72% of the necks surface. Your hand only comes in contact with 28%, the rest is AIR."

All Dime Culprits will feature the new DimeBooster circuit. With a Getcha Pull of the push/pull tone pot, the player instantly gets up to 15DB of clean powerful boost. DimeBooster uniquely features "No Battery Required." A 60- second charge via a USB-C cable provides more than 20 hours of Dime Boosted playing time.

Dean Zelinsky is excited to be taking on this project...

"I've been fortunate to have a long and incredible career in the guitar business. I've had the opportunity to design guitars for some of the world's greatest players, build successful companies, and spend my life doing what I love.

At this stage of my career, there is nothing I would rather be doing than building the Dime GuitarZ line. Darrell did so much for my personal brand. Playing my guitar so prominently helped to introduce my designs to players all over the world. More importantly, Darrell was one of the most unique individuals I ever met. Authentic, loyal, passionate, and completely dedicated to his craft. I am actually most proud to call him my friend.

This project is all about continuing the legacy of one of the most influential guitar players who ever lived. If there's one thing I know for certain, Dime would never want us standing still. He'd be sitting right beside me, pushing boundaries, constantly taking his original designs to the next level to create the ultimate metal guitars.

Keeping Darrell's Guitar Designing Legacy alive is an opportunity to give back to a friend who gave so much to me. His guitar playing fans throughout the world deserve to be able to get the real thing.

After all the smoke clears from this 20-year saga, Darrell's Guitar Designing Legacy will still be important to millions around the world.

After everything I've accomplished in this industry, helping carry Darrell's legacy forward may be the most meaningful work I've ever done."

Dime GuitarZ will be available at dimeguitarz.com, Thomann.de in Europe and many other retailers coming onboard

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