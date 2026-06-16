Singled Out: Empires in Orbit's Mother! (The Lyrics)

Electronic rock duo Empires in Orbit's Gary Mann recently told us about their new single "Mother!", and the track's horror-inspired music video. That was so well received that vocalist Fe Malefiz is now giving us a deep dive into the lyrics. Here is the story:

When I write a song, I almost always start with the melody. I immerse myself in the instrumental and record myself immediately, because I've noticed that the very first melodies my mind hears are usually the ones that end up staying. They feel the most honest and natural.

At that stage, I'm not writing lyrics yet. I usually sing gibberish - a made-up language, random sounds and phrases - and freestyle whatever comes out. Later, I turn those sounds into actual lyrics.

But with "Mother," something unusual happened. The word "Mama" came out almost instantly. I'm from Germany, and we don't really say "Mom" - we say "Mama." It just appeared naturally, and at that time I wasn't in contact with my own mother. Looking back, I think something inside me was trying to process themes of home, family, and motherhood.

While writing the song, I imagined myself as a child being confronted by demons that had made themselves comfortable inside my soul. The song became a desperate cry for help - wishing for a mother who could still save me, bring me back to bed, pull the blanket over me, and tell me that tomorrow would be a sunny day.

But the demons stayed. And eventually, even a mother can no longer protect you from everything.

That's also why it felt so fitting to include diﬀerent versions of the word throughout the song. "Mother," "Mama," and "Mom" all appear together, almost as if the song is shouting: "Mother, listen to me - I'm talking to you."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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Singled Out: Empires in Orbit's Mother!

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