Valkyrie's Fire Recruit Amaranthe's Mikael Sehlin For 'Burning Sky'

Valkyrie's Fire have released a music video for their new single "Burning Sky", which features guest vocals from Amaranthe's Mikael Sehlin. The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Out Of Darkness," that is set to be released on September 18th

From the official announcement: Directed by the visionary team at ProMotion LLC, the visual masterpiece serves as a cinematic triumph, juxtaposing the haunting, historic corridors of Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee with the stark, atmospheric woodlands of Stockholm, Sweden.

By blending high-concept storytelling with a fierce, multi-vocal delivery, the video captures the sheer auditory scale of the track while introducing global audiences to the next evolution of American symphonic metal.

Musically, the track delivers a unique fusion of melodic power metal and aggressive metalcore elements, a combination that heavily relies on a dynamic three-vocal assault.

The operatic excellence of Bettie Floyd and the refined harmonies of Adam Sanders lock seamlessly with the savage, roaring growls of Sehlin, creating a massive wall of sound.

This vocal interplay elevates the composition, which guitarist Joey Grimaldi meticulously crafted to establish a darker, more majestic atmosphere. Lyrically, "Burning Sky" approaches historical and biblical imagery from a captivating, theatrical storytelling perspective.

The visual aesthetic of the music video heavily relies on a muted, desaturated color palette to amplify the raw emotional gravity of the performances. Fire serves as a central symbolic element throughout the video, visually puncturing the gloom to represent resilience, vengeance, and rebirth amid total desolation.

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