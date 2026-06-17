John Coffey Share 'Hang The Choir' Video

Dutch rockers John Coffey have revealed a music video for their brand new single "Hang The Choir", which arrives under the group's brand new deal with Long Branch Records.

They had this to say about the new song, "The lyrics of 'Hang The Choir' were written in the wake of the story of Jacky Roozen. An inspiring story of a woman who was prohibited from swimming topless in a public swimming pool after having her breasts removed out of precaution.

"Basically, a top hurts, so not wearing one makes sense. She stood her ground and spoke up for her right not to be judged, and her story reached the general public, earning her the recognition she deserves and support from countless people. Striving for change and equality can (and usually does) meet severe resistance.

"Being different is often seen as a threat, with exclusion as the consequence. There are no more supposed witches at the stake. Metalheads are not automatically evil anymore. But there's always someone who's gonna be picked out as a scapegoat or refused for who they are. Just because the prevailing social norm demands it. Maybe we all know one."

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