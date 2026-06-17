Kai Hansen 'Feeding The Beast' With New Video

Kai Hansen has announced his new solo album "Born With A Hammer" that will be released on September 18th and has previewed the release by sharing a music video for the track "Feeding The Beast".
Atom Splitter shared these details: Kai Hansen is one of the defining figures in heavy metal. As co-founder of Helloween and founder of Gamma Ray, he shaped power metal into a global force and created a sound that continues to drive the genre today.
Raw, energetic, rebellious and unmistakably personal, Born With A Hammer brings together every side of Hansen's musical identity. Across 10 songs, the album moves between powerful heavy metal, punk attitude, hard rock drive, melodic hooks, and pure guitar-driven energy, carried by the songwriting instincts, guitar work, and unmistakable voice that have made Kai Hansen one of metal's most distinctive artists. Written without compromise and fueled by pure passion for heavy music, Born With A Hammer captures Hansen at full creative force: Direct, alive and unmistakably metal.
The album was produced by Eike Freese and recorded with a band that brings both firepower and history to the project. Alongside Freese on guitar, the lineup features Alexander Dietz (Heaven Shall Burn) on guitar and Dan Wilding (Carcass) on drums, who already stood alongside Hansen on XXX - Three Decades In Metal, plus Tim Hansen (Induction) on guitar.
Released today alongside the album announcement, "Feeding The Beast" is the first single and opening track from Born With A Hammer, accompanied by an official music video. Driven by razor-sharp riffs, anthemic melodies, and relentless energy, the song delivers a direct and powerful first taste of the album.
Following the global success of Helloween's recent reunion era and world tours, Born With A Hammer opens a new chapter for Kai Hansen as a solo artist, bringing that energy into a record that stands firmly on its own.
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