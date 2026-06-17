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Metallica Share 'The Shortest Straw' From Second Show In Frankfurt

By Bruce Henne | Published: Jun 17, 2026 4:13 PM EDT
Metallica Share 'The Shortest Straw' From Second Show In Frankfurt

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1988 classic, "The Shortest Straw", from the second of two recent nights in Frankurt, Germany.

The track was featured from the group's fourth studio album, "...And Justice for All", which peaked at No. 6 in the US and went on to earn sales of more than 8 million copies in the region.

The M72 World Tour is in support of the band's latest release, "72 Seasons." Metallica are on the road across Europe this summer ahead of hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere.

The band will play two shows in Dublin, Ireland this week - get more tour details and stream "The Shortest Straw" from Frankfurt here.

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