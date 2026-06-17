(hennemusic) Prog rock legends Rush are thanking fans for their support following the launch of the Fifty Something Tour, which opened with four shows in Los Angeles.
The trek sees Rush founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite following the passing of Neil Peart in 2020. The new live series has been built as a tribute to the iconic drummer, with the duo joined by acclaimed drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold.
The special "evening with" performances feature two sets each night, with Rush building every setlist from a catalogue of 40 songs for this tour spanning the band's celebrated five-decade career across.
"Thank you for making this week so effin' amazing!," says Rush.
See what else the band had to say here.
Rush Recap Triumphant Fifty Something Reunion Tour Kick Off
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson and Epiphone unveil the 1976 ES-355 Reissue
Rush Honor Neil Peart At First Show Of Fifty Something Reunion Tour
Watch Maddox Batson's 'Fallin' Easy' Video
Rush Thank Fans Following Fifty Something Tour Launch- Poppy Is 'Dying To Forget' With New Video- Semisonic Release First New Single in 3 Years- more
Hear NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Last Drunk'+ Hear Previously Unreleased Charlie Daniels Band Recording 'My Home' Telluride Bluegrass Livestream- more
Harry Styles Joins Forces With Jules Buckley Orchestra And House Gospel Choir- Justin Tranter Premieres new Unfamous Podcast Episode With Katy Perry- more
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Rush Thank Fans Following Fifty Something Tour Launch
Semisonic Release First New Single in 3 Years 'Don't Give Up Yet'
Watch Motionless In White's Video For 'R.I.P.' (Feat. Skylar Grey)
Wednesday 13 Unleash Live Video For 'Look What The Bats Dragged In'
Metallica Share 'The Shortest Straw' From Second Show In Frankfurt
Poppy Is 'Dying To Forget' With New Video
Ross Valory Expands 'All Of The Above' For Special Reissues
ONE OK ROCK Frontman Throws First Pitch at LA Dodgers Game