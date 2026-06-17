Rush Thank Fans Following Fifty Something Tour Launch

(hennemusic) Prog rock legends Rush are thanking fans for their support following the launch of the Fifty Something Tour, which opened with four shows in Los Angeles.

The trek sees Rush founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite following the passing of Neil Peart in 2020. The new live series has been built as a tribute to the iconic drummer, with the duo joined by acclaimed drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold.

The special "evening with" performances feature two sets each night, with Rush building every setlist from a catalogue of 40 songs for this tour spanning the band's celebrated five-decade career across.

"Thank you for making this week so effin' amazing!," says Rush.

See what else the band had to say here.

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