KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows

Avatar promo photo from 2023 Avatar promo photo from 2023

The company that is producing the forthcoming KISS Avatar shows is reportedly building a specialized $200 million venue at an undisclosed location in Las Vegas to host the multimedia events.

Band co-founders spoke to USA Today about the plans for the shows that the group introduced at the end of the final concert on their farewell tour in 2023.

"You have to build an arena to make sure everybody's seat is the perfect viewing distance and angle," Stanley said. "But quite honestly, I don't think anybody is going to sit. It's not going to be like, 'Gee, that looks just like an amplifier.' It's not a concert in that sense; it's an immersive experience."

Simmons added, "There's a motion picture. There's a script. There are directors ... We're like that caterpillar that looks like it's at the end of its life and goes into its cocoon, but what comes out is more beautiful than it's ever been."

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