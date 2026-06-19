Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video

Nashville blues-infused Southern rockers Parker Barrow have released a music video for their new single "Nothin' Left To Save", a track from their forthcoming sophomore album, "Hold The Mash" that will arrive on July 17th.

Noble PR sent over these details: The new album features songs from last year's Hold the Mash EP, including the singles "Make It," "Novocaine," "The Healer," and "Glass Eyes Cryin'," plus three new songs including "Nothin' Left To Save," "Ruby's Reckoning," and a cover of the Black Crowes' "My Morning Song."

"Nothin Left To Save was the last song written for the record," says Parker Barrow's drummer, Dylan Turner. "Lyrically I had most of the verses written for some time. It wasn't until hearing the track that it all came together. The up-tempo rock n roll nature of the song was just what we needed to round out the record and, in our ears, make it feel complete."

"This track came about from a riff idea I had for a verse," says the band's guitarist, Alex Bender." I wanted to have the guitar punctuating the vocal lines with the drums which provided a lot of the energy and movement. One of the more different parts about the song is the bridge, prior to the solo. I took inspiration from some of Hendrix's guitar parts, even recording the section on a Strat with the selector switch set to position four."

Continues Alex, "At the end of the track, there's some call and response between the vocals and guitar. We utilized some automated panning and moved the lines across the stereo field to help give the listener's ear something to follow, also making it especially cool to listen to with headphones."

"If I'm being honest, Nothin' Left to Save was one of the more challenging songs for me to record on this album," says Parker Barrow's lead singer, Megan Kane. "With such a high energy track, I struggled to find my ground and compliment the track when we first sat down with it in the studio. Our producer, Stephen McKnight, encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zone, especially when it came to some of the vocal choices, and I am so grateful that he pushed me there."

Continues Megan, "This song taught me a lot about my voice. How to trust it, stretch it, and use it in ways I never would have naturally gravitated toward. It reminded me that growth rarely happens in the places that are comfortable. Sometimes it takes people you trust to challenge you, see more in you than you see in yourself, and push you toward something better and because of all that I'm incredibly happy with what we captured on this track. It really has become one of my absolute favourites on this record - the energy, the message, all of it is something I hope people are able to connect with it the way that we do."

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