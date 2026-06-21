Behemoth Deliver 'I, Scylptor' Video

Behemoth have released a music video for their new song 'I, Scvlptor', which is the title track to their forthcoming studio album that is set to be released on September 4th.

We were sent these details: Nergal commented on the new single: "'I, Scvlptor' is a new Behemoth song rooted in the tradition of monumental tracks like 'O Father O Satan O Sun!', 'Lucifer' or 'Nieboga Czarny Xiadz', while at the same time opening a new chapter. It carries that epic weight but also takes an unexpected turn that makes it feel fresh and different from the previous pieces. Lyrically, it is a metaphor for the endless process of shaping oneself - an uneven struggle with matter and personal limitations. The paradox is that from the moment we are born we are already destined to die, so perhaps it is not about victory itself, but about the constant act of sculpting who we are".

'I, Scvlptor', which will be out 04 September 2026, is an exclusive release featuring eight previously unreleased songs - seven new studio recordings and one live track. It is an autonomous body of work that bridges the band's foundational past with their present creative fire. The release features brand-new studio material embodying the full force of Behemoth's live energy and intensity. Two tracks - 'Rise of the Blackstorm of Evil' (from The Return of the Northern Moon, 1992) and 'In Thy Pandemaeternum' (from Pandemonic Incantations, 1998) - are newly re-recorded versions of early Behemoth material, reshaped with modern sonics while preserving their original spirit; a tribute to the bands who had a huge influence on Behemoth - 'In League With Satan' (originally by Venom, feat. Shagrath of Dimmu Borgir) and 'The Return of Darkness and Evil' (originally by Bathory, feat. Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ). Available on CD, LP, MC and Limited-Edition Box Set through Massacre Records worldwide and digitally via Nuclear Blast Records.

Nergal commented: "We're f***ing excited about the release of I, Scvlptor. Even though it's not a regular studio album and is, in fact, more of a compilation, the mere fact that it contains songs nobody has ever heard before makes it a significant release for us. What's more, some of these tracks are likely a little different from what we offered on our last album, The Sh*t Ov God. That's why we see I,Scvlptor as an important record - a connecting piece, a bridge between where we are now and whatever may come next in the distant future."

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