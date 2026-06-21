Charlie Benante (Anthrax/Pantera) Forced Off The Road By Injury

Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante has been forced to sit out a number of live dates in Europe after injuring his hand. Anthrax have recruited Darby Todd to fill in for Benante.
He had this to say, "I wanted to let everyone know that I unfortunately injured my right hand and, following my doctor's orders, I'll be sitting out a handful of shows from June 20 through July 4 to give it the proper time to heal.
"I'm incredibly grateful that Darby Todd will be stepping in behind the kit for these dates and helping keep the show rolling while I recover I'm already focused on getting healthy and look forward to being back on the road soon. Thank you all for the support and understanding."
Anthrax have a number of live dates and festival appearances that have been impacted (see the dates here). According to the timeline in his statement, Charlie should return to the stage on July 5th when Pantera will be supporting Metallica in London.
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