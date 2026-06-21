Deep Purple Going Back To Their Roots With New Album 'Splat!'

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their forthcoming new studio album, "Splat!" Due July 3 via earMUSIC and produced by Bob Ezrin, the project draws on the sound and attitude that has always set Deep Purple apart from the rest.
"I have to say, now we are very much back in with material that is compatible with 'Highway Star,' 'Smoke on the Water,' and 'Lazy,' the dynamics, the balance, and the fun of the music we made from '69 to '73," says frontman Ian Gillan. "Where we are now with this incarnation of Deep Purple feels very much like a very 'now' version of Deep Purple as it was in the seventies."
At the heart of "Splat!" is an idea conceived by Gillan. Rather than treating the end as destruction, the album imagines it as transformation by exploring the end of humanity not in any crude apocalyptic sense, but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence.
"Deep Purple is in a great place right now," says Gillan.
Get more album details and stream the behind-the-scenes album preview here.
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