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Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 21, 2026 4:58 PM EDT
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett fell from the stage during the metal legends' concert at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday night (June 19th), but was uninjured.

Hammett took the tumble while the band was performing their classic song "Seek and Destroy", losing his footing on a stage cover at the edge of the stage, but he quickly recovered to complete the song.

He took to social media to make fun of the mishap, sharing video of the incident on his Instagram story and captioning the clip "Slip & Destroy". Watch fan filmed footage of the fall here

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Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin

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