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Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 22, 2026 1:31 PM EDT
Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic

The cat is out of the bag. Blacklist Union's Tony West has teamed up the Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes to record their rendition of the Tears for Fears classic "Pale Shelter."

While not officially announced yet, the track will be featured on Blacklist Union's forthcoming seventh studio album "The Good The Bad and The Notorious", and follows their current hit single "Jackson", a cover of the June Carter & Johnny Cash classic featuring Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale.

We were sent these details: They were seen at the classic Village Recorder in Hollywood with producer Chris Johnson. The track delivers raw emotion, soaring hooks, and a powerful vocal chemistry between West and Hughes that breathes new life into the iconic song.

We will update when we have official release details. In the meantime, check out "Jackson" below:

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