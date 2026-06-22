Legendary Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead At 94

Legendary music mogul Clive Davis, the former head of various record labels including Columbia, Arista, RCA and J Records and record producer, passed away at his home in New York City. He was 94.

Davis was instrumental in the careers of music stars across the music spectrum from Janis Joplin to Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Carlos Santana and more. Santana and Kenny Loggins have both shared tribute to Clive.

Carlos wrote, "Clive Davis was a visionary. He could hear the intangible before anyone else could see it. He believed in Santana from the beginning, and years later he believed in us again. That kind of faith is a beautiful blessing, and I will always be grateful.

"Clive understood that music is more than entertainment. Music is a healing force. It brings people together beyond fear, beyond separation, beyond borders. He dedicated his life to championing artists and helping them share their gifts with the world.

"Clive recognized the light in people. He encouraged artists to trust their own voice and step into their destiny. Because of his vision, countless musicians were able to reach hearts across the planet.

"I thank Clive for his friendship, his trust, and his belief in Santana. We celebrate his extraordinary journey and the legacy of joy, inspiration, and possibility that he leaves behind.

"We send our deepest love and blessings to his family and to all who were touched by his life. Peace, love, and light, Carlos Santana"

Kenny Loggins shared, ""I owe my career to Clive Davis. He believed in me when others would only 'wait and see.' He had the ability to use his 'gut' instead of just looking at the numbers. The last of his kind in this business, he will be missed."

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