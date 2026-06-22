Metallica Rock Master Of Puppets Classic In Frankfurt

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1986 "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Leper Messiah", from the second of two recent nights in Frankfurt, Germany.
The vintage track from the band's major label debut was featured during a May 24 show at the city's Deutsche Bank Park, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Avatar.
"Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies in the region. Metallica are touring across Europe this summer ahead of hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.
The band will play Dublin, Ireland this weekend before hitting Cardiff, Wales on June 28, and ahead of two nights in London in the first week of July.
Watch Metallica rock "Leper Messiah" in Frankfurt, Germany here.
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