Singled Out: Gatlin Black's Easier Days

Pembroke, ON rockers Gatlin Black just released their new single "Easier Days" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track, which follows the release of their debut EP "Modern Spirit". Here is the story:

"Easier Days" is a manifestation of the bringing of some better times, mentally, physically, and spiritually. It's about the tension of who we were, who we've become, and the feeling that somewhere along the way, something essential was lost. It moves through disillusionment, temptation, and memory- trying to make sense of a present that doesn't feel like home. It's a search for relief and return, not just comfort or quick fixes, but to a place of clarity, inner peace, and belonging even though at times it feels out of reach.

This song is a beacon of encouragement to listeners to keep moving forward, even when the destination feels out of reach. The road might get fogged by disillusionment, false promises, and the world of distractions, keep trucking and one day you'll look up and realize how far you've gotten towards your goal.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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