.

Singled Out: Gatlin Black's Easier Days

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 22, 2026 1:16 PM EDT
Singled Out: Gatlin Black's Easier Days

Pembroke, ON rockers Gatlin Black just released their new single "Easier Days" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track, which follows the release of their debut EP "Modern Spirit". Here is the story:

"Easier Days" is a manifestation of the bringing of some better times, mentally, physically, and spiritually. It's about the tension of who we were, who we've become, and the feeling that somewhere along the way, something essential was lost. It moves through disillusionment, temptation, and memory- trying to make sense of a present that doesn't feel like home. It's a search for relief and return, not just comfort or quick fixes, but to a place of clarity, inner peace, and belonging even though at times it feels out of reach.

This song is a beacon of encouragement to listeners to keep moving forward, even when the destination feels out of reach. The road might get fogged by disillusionment, false promises, and the world of distractions, keep trucking and one day you'll look up and realize how far you've gotten towards your goal.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Gatlin Black's Easier Days

Singled Out: Gatlin Black's River Of Doubt

Gatlin Black Share 'Lazy Susan' Video

Singled Out: Gatlin Black's When You Come Down

Singled Out: Gatlin Black's One Last Chance

News > Gatlin Black

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead At 94- Skillet Announce 'Scream' Single And Headline Tour- Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic- more

Day In Country

New Album Of Unearthed Songs Recorded By Waylon Jennings Set For Release- Hear New Songs From Brantley Gilbert's 'Sins Of The Father'- Ella Langley- Reba- more

Day In Pop

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album 'Day and Night'- Hilary Duff Kicks Off The Lucky Me Tour- Soulwax Announce North American West Coast Tour Dates- more

Reviews

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Father's Day Gift Guide

Latest News

Legendary Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead At 94

Skillet Announce New Single 'Scream' And Fall Headline Tour

Punk Vets Hot Water Music Announce North American & European Tours

Gloryhammer Continue Sage With 'Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath'

Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic

Allman Brothers Band In The Studio For 'Live at Fillmore East' Anniversary

Metallica Rock Master Of Puppets Classic In Frankfurt

Singled Out: Gatlin Black's Easier Days