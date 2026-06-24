Bywater Call Ask 'Is This Thing On?' With New Video

Bywater Call have released a music video for their brand new single "Is This Thing On?". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Broken Souvenirs," which is set to hit stores on July 29th. Noble PR shared the following details:
"Is This Thing On?" is a haunting, soul-stirring blend of soul, Americana, blues, and folk - gritty, intimate, and emotionally charged. Built around beautifully arranged acoustic guitar, sweeping strings, and a raw, magnetic vocal performance, the song lays bare the vulnerability of sending art out into the world: exposed, unguarded, and searching for connection. It captures the quiet fear that, after pouring your heart and soul into something, no one may be listening.
The single's minimalist arrangement gives the song room to breathe, allowing the listener to fully absorb its storytelling and emotional weight. It stands as one of Bywater Call's most powerful musical statements to date, offering a compelling glimpse of the depth, maturity, and artistry that define their forthcoming album, Broken Souvenirs.
"Is This Thing On?" has already become a fan favourite at live shows, inspiring a call and response between the band and the audience.
Drawing inspiration from the raw storytelling of Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell, Brandi Carlile, and Jason Isbell, "Is This Thing On?" sits firmly within the emotional landscape of Broken Souvenirs. Rich in atmosphere and detail, the song places storytelling at its core, painting vivid scenes that invite listeners to step inside its world and carry its imagery long after the final note fades.
The song reflects Bywater Call's commitment to blending timeless influences with fresh, contemporary sounds, while continuing to define a musical space entirely their own. That spirit of evolution and experimentation runs through Broken Souvenirs, capturing the emotional intensity, musicianship, and driving Bywater Call's energy and conviction that fans have come to love.
"Is This Thing On?" was recorded at Palace Studios in Toronto, mixed by Patric McGroarty, and mastered by Kristian Montano of Montano Mastering. The official video for the single was choreographed and directed by Chelsea Preston and filmed by Badee Mirkham.
Broken Souvenirs delivers a captivating 11-song collection that captures Bywater Call at their most versatile, adventurous, and emotionally charged. Expanding beyond the boundaries of genre, the album deepens the band's distinctive voice while embracing a bold, wide-ranging sound. Drawing on influences from Black Pumas, Alabama Shakes, Amy Winehouse, Shakey Graves, The Black Crowes and more, Broken Souvenirs moves effortlessly from feel-good retro soul and intimate acoustic moments to driving contemporary R&B, creating a rich, dynamic journey from start to finish.
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