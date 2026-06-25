Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon - The Live Concert Album Coming

Iconic producer and songwriter Desmond Child has released "I Was Made For Lovin' You (feat. Justin Benlolo)." The version of the hit song that he created with KISS is featured on the forthcoming Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon - The Live Concert Album, which documents the once-in-a-lifetime concert staged at Athens' historic Odeon of Herodes Atticus in June 2022.

The album will arrive on July 24th. Here is the official announcement: Recorded beneath the Acropolis and overlooking the Parthenon, the concert featured a star-studded lineup of acclaimed international artists to celebrate Child's legendary songwriting catalogue, including Alice Cooper, Bonnie Tyler, Rita Wilson, The Rasmus, Kip Winger, Sakis Rouvas, Chris Willis, Andreas Carlsson, Justin Benlolo, Tabitha Fair, Leo Dante, George Lembesis, and more.

Organized in collaboration with Greek songwriter Phoebus and under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture of Greece and the Acropolis Museum, the concert also supported the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, which are currently housed in the British Museum in London.

Throughout the evening, Child and his guests revisited some of the most beloved songs in rock and pop history. Standout moments included Rita Wilson's soaring duet rendition of Aerosmith's "Angel," Leo Dante's interpretation of Aerosmith's "Crazy," Bonnie Tyler's powerhouse performances of her hits "If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man)," "Stronger Than A Man," and "Hide Your Heart," and Finnish rock stars The Rasmus performing "Livin' In A World Without You," "Jezebel," and "Love Will Keep Us Alive" (made famous by the Scorpions).

Sakis Rouvas energized the Athens crowd with the Greek-language favorites "Ola Kala" and "Mia Zoi Mazi," while Alice Cooper delivered electrifying performances of "Poison" and "Bed Of Nails." The evening culminated in a celebratory all-star finale featuring the entire cast joining Child for "Livin' On A Prayer" (made famous by Bon Jovi), bringing together artists from across generations and genres beneath the shadow of the Acropolis.

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