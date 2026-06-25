Joy Division Releasing Their First-Ever Official Collection Of Live Concert Recordings

Joy Division have shared "Transmission (Les Bains Douches, Paris)" to help announce that they will be releasing "Eternal (Live)," their first-ever official collection of live concert recordings on September 25th.

Here is the official announcement: Years in the making, this landmark release from one of the most seminal bands of our time, brings together audio from 16 live performances across 14CDs, meticulously sourced from audience recorded cassettes, soundboard tapes and broadcast recordings, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios.

Eternal (Live) documents some of Joy Division's most significant live performances of their career, including two previously unreleased shows, Hope & Anchor and Acklam Hall, and three previously unheard recordings, The Factory, Lyceum, Moonlight Club (April 2). It also features the band's final live performance, at High Hall Birmingham in 1980, where they played Ceremony for the first and last time on stage.

There are two DVDs featuring over 2 hours 30 minutes of live shows, including the previously unseen Plan K, Brussels concert and two concerts and soundcheck from the Apollo Theatre, Manchester that have only been partially released on VHS (in 1982) and a brand new edit of Joy Division - A Malcolm Whitehead Film.

Housed in a 12" x 12" lift-off lid box with artwork by Warren Jackson, Peter Saville, Howard Wakefield and Brett Wickens, the cover photography is Sirius Through a Defocused Telescope, 2023 by Wolfgang Tillmans. Eternal (Live) is completed by a 16 page booklet, including personal notes by Simon Armitage and photography by, amongst others, Anton Corbijn and Kevin Cummins.

A special exhibit honoring the late Ian Curtis is opening at Voltz Clarke Gallery in NYC today, June 25, and is open through July 22. "Ian Curtis: Insight" presents an intimate and revealing selection of handwritten lyrics, photographs, personal letters, ephemera and artifacts drawn from the Ian Curtis archive, held by The John Rylands Library at The University of Manchester as part of the British Pop Archive. Pre-order here

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