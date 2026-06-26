Five Finger Death Punch Hearld 'Legacy' With 'De Oppresso Liber' Video

Five Finger Death Punch have unleashed their new single and video "De Oppresso Liber" to announced that they will be releasing their tenth studio album, "Legacy", digitally on July 31st, followed by CD, vinyl, and cassette versions on September 18th. Atom Splitter shared these details:

"Every album is a snapshot of who we were at that particular moment in time, and Legacy is exactly what the title suggests," declares guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "It's a reflection on the journey, the lessons, the victories, the struggles, and everything we've experienced over the last two decades."

He furthers, "What makes that journey meaningful is that we didn't make it alone. We traveled this road alongside millions of fans around the world and somehow became part of each other's lives. That's an incredible thing to reflect on twenty years later."

Vocalist Ivan Moody continues, "At the same time, Legacy isn't about looking backward. 20 years is a milestone, not a destination. We're incredibly proud of this record because it captures everything people love about Five Finger Death Punch while also pointing toward where we're headed next."

He finishes, "Our philosophy has always been that this journey doesn't come with a self-imposed ceiling. Every goal we've reached simply revealed another horizon beyond it. We never believed the sky was the limit; if anything, it's where the true journey begins. Here's to our shared legacy."

The brand new song "De Oppresso Liber" is out now. "'De Oppresso Liber' is more than just a motto," states Bathory. "It's a calling. It's a philosophy. It represents a willingness to stand between danger and those who cannot defend themselves. Throughout human history, there have always been people who were drawn to accept that responsibility. This song is our way of paying respect to that mindset."

The first single from the album released just last month, "Eye Of The Storm," is already Top 5 at Rock Radio this week and has already generated over 3.9 million Spotify streams and 1.6 million YouTube views on the official lyric video. Revolver hailed it as "Huge," going on to praise how "it mixes a flurry of battering metal chugs with a sense of melody, plus Ivan Moody's pensive-but-barked lyrics hinting at fears, regrets, burdens, blame, and the search for some kind of inner peace." Loudwire raved: "The song is a driving, furious banger that kicks off what's expected to be a new album cycle in grand fashion."

LEGACY TRACK LISTING:

"Legacy"

"De Oppresso Liber"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Nails In The Coffin"

"In Time"

"Unscathed"

"Joke's On Me"

"Everybody Lies"

"Shelter"

"Scapegoat"

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