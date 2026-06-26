Singled Out: CA in LA's Clarity

Best friend duo CA in LA just released their brand new single "Clarity" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Getting sober has been an awakening for us, and we wanted to bring the clarity we have now into a collision with our past selves. "Clarity" is dedicated to reflecting on your journey and knowing it's all worth it in the end.

"Clarity" was born over an intense 5-hour session. We wanted to challenge ourselves to write something more mature-sounding and threw out the safety blanket of our familiar song structure. We laid all the lyrics out first and then worked out the musicality.

We worked from the BPM to set the pace of the song, which is actually faster in the studio recording. Ashleigh had a rough guitar tone and chords, which set the melody for the first verse. Courtney brought lyrics and really strong melodies, which we weaved throughout the song. "Clarity" plays on what our future selves would say to us right now, "I promise you it's worth it."

We normally have months to work through the nuances of a song's personality, playing it on stream dozens of times before going into the studio. With "Clarity," we took a completely different approach and only worked on the song offline. We listened to the demo, which only had simple guitar and vocals in place, nonstop for days. In the studio, we trusted ourselves and got our best vocal performances.

Right after recording, us and our band mates, Marc and Jake, listened to "Clarity" full blast in our Mustang convertible on the way to get tacos. It will forever be a core memory.

We're so proud of the risks we took in the writing process of "Clarity," and can't wait to see where these new unlocks take us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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