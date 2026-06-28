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Daryl Hall Recovering After Kidney Transplant

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 28, 2026 2:21 PM EDT
Daryl Hall Recovering After Kidney Transplant

Hall and Oats star Daryl Hall took to social media to share the news with fans that he recently underwent a kidney transplant that he reports was a success.

He wrote, "Hi everybody! I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor. It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I'm already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!

"I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl's House shows. You all take care! Love, D"

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