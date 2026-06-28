Megadeth Share Debut Performance Of 'Puppet Parade'

(hennemusic) Megadeth is streaming video of their debut live performance of "Puppet Parade", the fourth single from the band's self-titled album. The band delivered the song for the first time during their June 23 show at Macka Kucukciftlik Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

"'Puppet Parade' is about somebody's mundane life and how they go through life with everyday being the same as the day before," explained Dave Mustaine when the song was issued as a single in January.

"It is about a person who has a dead-end job, a dead-end relationship, a dead-end life. Many of us are going through this monotony, even right now. I wanted to share 'Puppet Parade' to try and illustrate how we often show people what we want them to see, instead of how we really feel."

"Megadeth" was co-produced by Mustaine and Chris Rakestraw and marked the follow-up to 2022's "The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!" The project helped the group top the US album charts for the first time with the release of the band's final studio record.

Watch Megadeth deliver the live debut performance of "Puppet Parade" here.

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