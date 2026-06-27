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Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert

By Bruce Henne | Published: Jun 27, 2026 1:31 PM EDT
Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a May 27 concert in Zurich, Switzerland. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of "Harvester Of Sorrow" from the Zurich event

The fifth single from "Metallica" (aka The Black Album) was featured during the group's 15 song-set at the city's Stadion Letzigrund, where they were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose.

"The Black Album" has been certified 20x platinum for US sales in excess of 20 million copies. The project's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries - including a 4-week run at No. 1 in the US, while its unrelenting series of singles - "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam", and "Sad But True" - fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status.

Watch both songs here.

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Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert