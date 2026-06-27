Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'The Black Sea' Video

Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery launch 'The Black Sea' along with a music video. The song is the first track taken from their long-awaited collaborative album 'The Roaring Waves'. Chipster sent over the following details:

Two titans of progressive music, Steve Hackett (Genesis) and Steve Rothery (Marillion), come together on 'The Roaring Waves' - a striking and deeply atmospheric instrumental album shaped by memory, imagination, and the elemental power of the sea. The record has been much talked about over the years, and it will now finally see the day on August 28th 2026 via InsideOutMusic.

Years in the making, The Roaring Waves brings together seven instrumental compositions that move fluidly between the cinematic and the intimate, as Hackett explains, "It's not the kind of album that guitarists normally make together."

Written and recorded intermittently over nearly a decade - with sessions at Racket Club and the duo's home studios - the album emerged from an organic, improvisational process. Jams and shared ideas form the backbone of the music, allowing both players to explore a collaborative dynamic defined by sensitivity and mutual respect.

Throughout 'The Roaring Waves', the duo embrace a painterly, almost filmic approach to composition - crafting music that invites listeners to drift, imagine, and immerse themselves. "You're trying to create an atmosphere... like painting a picture," says Rothery. "Taking people on a journey."

Coinciding with the announcement is the launch of the album's first single, 'The Black Sea', accompanied by a stunning video featuring Hackett & Rothery performing alongside album collaborators Riccardo Romano (who also co-wrote, mixed and played keyboards & bass), & Leon Parr (drums). Watch the video, directed by Tim Sidwell, here: https://youtu.be/OIASJN57KlM

Steve Rothery comments: "I think The Black Sea is the perfect introduction to the sonic world we've created between us. We have a very special chemistry."

Steve Hackett adds: "For 'The Black Sea', our joint guitar sounds with the keys created a strong vibe of intrigue along with a sense of a musical dark sea adventure..."

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