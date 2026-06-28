Watch The Hu's 'Grey Hun' Video

The Hu have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Grey Hun. The track is the latest preview of their forthcoming studio album, "HUN", which will arrive on July 24th.
They shared these details: The song's percussive thrust propels it forward and as is always the case with The HU, worlds, cultures, and sounds collide to yield a fingerprint-distinct sound. The HU are not simply breaking down the barriers in rock music; they are reinventing them and seamlessly weaving an entirely new tapestry in the genre.
"Grey Hun" is a song that encourages everyone to be comfortable with just being themselves. It started with composing the riff as I imagined a man riding his horse through a vast landscape," states Enkush. "From there, it took a while for us to finish the song because we wanted to make sure to clearly communicate the positive message of the song."
"Grey Hun" comes hot on the heels of hypnotic single "Lost Soul" (Feat. Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE). It marks the first collaboration between the Gold-certified global phenomenon and NOTHING MORE.
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