Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "The Unforgiven", from a May 30 show in Berlin, Germany. The second single from "Metallica" (aka The Black Album) was featured during the group's 15-song set at the city's Olympiastadion, where they were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose.

The Berlin event was one of the band's spring series of shows across Europe as they continue the ongoing M72 World Tour continues in support of their latest release, "72 Seasons."

The spring run will wrap up with two shows in London, UK in early July before Metallica hosts its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of "One" from the Berlin event; watch both songs here.

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