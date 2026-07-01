Rush Postpone Reunion Tour Dates Due To Illness

Rush were forced to postpone concerts tonight (June 30th) and Thursday night (July 2nd) at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX after frontman Geddy Lee came down with laryngitis and bronchitis.

The band shared the following message, as well as the new dates for the concerts, "To our fans, We are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows.

"Geddy has been diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. After being evaluated by his doctors, he has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage.

"This is incredibly disappointing for all of us. We know many of you have made travel plans and have been counting down the days to these shows. Please know this decision was not made lightly. After more than 50 years of touring, we've always believed that if we're going to step on stage, we owe you the very best performance we can give-and right now, that simply isn't possible.

"We're grateful to everyone involved for helping us quickly find new dates to celebrate together. The June 30 show has been rescheduled for July 11. The July 2 show has been rescheduled for July 13.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend, refund information will be available from your original point of purchase.

"Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and for always standing with us. We look forward to seeing you in just a couple of weeks and appreciate your continued support while Geddy makes a full recovery."

Related Stories

Editors Preview New Album With 'The Rush' Video

Rush Thank Fans Following Fifty Something Tour Launch

Rush Recap Triumphant Fifty Something Reunion Tour Kick Off

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson and Epiphone unveil the 1976 ES-355 Reissue

News > Rush