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Bryan Adams Celebrates Canada Day With '51st State'

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jul 01, 2026 3:47 PM EDT
Bryan Adams Celebrates Canada Day With '51st State'

Bryan Adams is marking Canada Day with the release of "51st STATE," his new rock anthem that celebrates Canadian pride and identity.

"I wanted to write something about Canada because Canada is home," said Adams. "There is more that binds us than divides us. This is a tribute to the pride and spirit of my fellow Canadians - the rest is just noise."

The announcement also said that the song is "a tongue in cheek response to the ridiculous narrative around Canada being better off becoming anything other than Canadian, the message of '51st STATE' is ultimately one of unity and optimism and rooted in Adams' own connection to home."

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Bryan Adams Celebrates Canada Day With '51st State'